Take your love to new heights (literally) over downtown Dallas

Charge your phones, grab your sweetheart or a friend and get ready for a day to remember.
DTX Street, a Dallas-based street photography group in partnership with Longhorn Helicopters is hosting a free Instameet on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Click here for location details.
An Instameet is where people gather at a pre-planned place at a set time to take a bunch of photos and then post them on Instagram. Bloggers and social media influencers typically host these for their followers and now, a Dallas photography group wants you to be apart of theirs.
"Love is in the Air" is the name of DTX Street's first Instameet of 2018.
Saturday afternoon during the meetup, you can expect food, music and giveaways while you wait for your turn to take a doors off helicopter ride above downtown Dallas.
Through sponsor's DTX Street has been able to organize this event in just two weeks time.
This is an Instagrammer's dream come true.
Details are as follows:
- Minimum rider age is 5. Young ones must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian
- Riders under must have parent/guardian signature via a waiver
- Flights will primarily be 2 riders at a time, can fit up to 3 riders in certain cases
- No restrictions on mobile devices, (Snapchat and Instagramming are encouraged)
- Max individual rider weight is 285 pounds
- No drinking and flying
Missy Monoxide, the co-founder of DTX Street says she loves helping other creatives make content their proud of and hosting meetups like this help foster those relationships.
"We just want Dallas to be prominent in the creative field," she said.
