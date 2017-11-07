LIST: Thanksgiving and Black Friday store information

Instead of spending time on Google looking up what stores will be open or closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we've compiled a list for you right here with the help of Best Black Friday and The Black Friday.
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day:
Sears
Target
JCPenney
Kohls
Five Below
WalMart
Best Buy
Toys R Us
Macys
New York & Company
Walgreens
Michaels
Dicks Sporting Goods
Big Lots
Stein Mart
CVS (hours vary by location)
Dollar General
Old Navy
Sears Outlet
Family Dollar
Victoria’s Secret
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day:
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Ace Hardware
Apple
At Home
Burlington
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
REI (closed Black Friday too)
Sam’s Club
Sears Hometown Stores
Shoe Carnival
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Check with your local retailers for specific Black Friday and Thanksgiving store hours as they vary nationwide.
