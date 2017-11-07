LIST: Thanksgiving and Black Friday store information

Instead of spending time on Google looking up what stores will be open or closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we've compiled a list for you right here with the help of Best Black Friday and The Black Friday.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day:

Sears

Target

JCPenney

Kohls

Five Below

WalMart

Best Buy

Toys R Us

Macys

New York & Company

Walgreens

Michaels

Dicks Sporting Goods

Big Lots

Stein Mart

CVS (hours vary by location)

Dollar General

Old Navy

Sears Outlet

Family Dollar

Victoria’s Secret

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Apple

At Home

Burlington

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

REI (closed Black Friday too)

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores

Shoe Carnival

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Check with your local retailers for specific Black Friday and Thanksgiving store hours as they vary nationwide.

