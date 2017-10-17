IKEA Grand Prairie to open its doors in December

The proposed exterior of IKEA Grand Prairie (Photo: IKEA)

North Texas IKEA fans get ready, yet another location is set to open in December.

The 290,000 square-foot Grand Prairie store will be the fourth store in Texas and the 47th in the United States.

IKEA Grand Prairie will open its doors on December 13 at 9 a.m.

Other Texas IKEA stores are in Houston and Round Rock, with a San Antonio-area store planned to open summer 2019 in Live Oak, and a Fort Worth store to open as the third DFW-area location, also in summer 2019.

Looking for a job? Construction brought 500 jobs to the area but in addition, IKEA Grand Prairie has plans to hire positions in sales, interior design, customer service, cashiers, warehouse receiving and at the Swedish Foodmarket.

This location will be a single-level store and will feature one of the largest retail solar rooftops in Texas.

