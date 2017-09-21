Scary clown donut deliveries from Hurts Donuts

Photo: Hurts Donuts

Has someone done something rotten to you lately?

Hurts Donuts is doing scary clown deliveries next Monday and Tuesday in the Frisco area.

Right now the deliveries are only available in Frisco, but Hurts says if they get enough interest in surrounding communities, they may pick a day for out of town clown deliveries.

If you're interested in surprising someone, call 469-214-8001.

© 2017 WFAA-TV