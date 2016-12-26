It was uncharted territory for 26-year-old Luke Andrews.

"A little excited, a little nervous. It's to be expected I guess," he said, as he slipped on a red jacket with white trim. "Just want it to go well."

His nerves are understandable as he prepares for a very big moment.

"Yeah, I'm already going to burn up in this," he said, laughing, as he put on the black boots. "Really hope the kids don't break ranks and just swarm me, you know?"

"I was walking up, some guy was like I'll let you pass – you look like you have an important job. I was like, 'you know it! More than you know,'" Andrews said.

With spectacles on, a white bushy beard in place, and a "Dear Santa" letter from a very special first grade teacher up his sleeve, he was ready to make his big entrance into the spirit rally at Watauga Elementary School the day before holiday break.

"Showtime!" Andrews said, as he got ready for his debut.

The cafeteria is jam-packed with hundreds of hyped-up elementary school students, ready for vacation but excited to see Santa before they go. Andrews entered the room, the students erupted and he went through the crowd high-fiving and ho-ho'ing for a minute or two. Then he made a beeline for a teacher.

"I heard you asked for something special for Christmas," he said to first-grade teacher Shaley Russell, as he pulled her to the front of the crowd.

Russell had written Santa a letter this year, as part of an assignment with her students. She asked Santa for a ring this Christmas season. So Santa did what he does best: he brought her what she wanted.

"[I have] something important to ask you, baby," he said.

"Yeah?!" Russell responded.

"I love you," Andrews said, as he gets down on one knee in his Santa garb. "Will you marry me?"

The crowd of students and teachers went wild, as Russell nodded "yes." And as the shock of the whole thing turned to sheer joy, Luke Andrews beamed at his future Mrs. Claus.

"Literally when he walked out, I was like 'I know that walk,'" Russell recalled in the moments after the proposal. "I go, who is that?" she laughs.

"It's surreal," Andrews said.

"We're just really excited," Russell echoed.

The realization that this year's Christmas wish will last a lifetime.

