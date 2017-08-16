Rivals come together to deliver incredible surprise

Rival students come together to deliver Meals on Wheels

For the past two years, Waxahachie junior Madison Zandt has been at war. As the school mascot, Madison says it’s typical to trade shots with opposing mascots.

“A friendly rivalry between each other,” Madison said. “I wouldn’t call it an enemy.”

But last year, before the football season began, she set out to find a way for all costumed characters to come together.

“I wanted it to be a group effort, like the whole community come together before the games,” she said.

So what could she possibly come up with that would keep lions, tigers and bears from giving in?

A chance to give back.

Each of the past two years, about a week before the first day of school, Madison and mascots from all over North Texas have delivered food for the local Meals on Wheels program. They spend a couple of hours dropping off lunch to homebound seniors.

And what these mascots realize is not only can they get along… they’re serving a lot more than just food. Many of the people they help live alone and are hungry for friendship. Simply seeing someone, let alone nine someones, brightens their day.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful. Somebody loves me. Somebody loves me,” one Meals on Wheels recipient told the mascots.

“And it means a lot to me that you kids do this for us,” said another. “Y’all are wonderful, wonderful kids. All of you.”

No matter how you dress it up, that’s something every side can cheer for.

