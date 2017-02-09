REVIEW: The LEGO Batman Movie

'The LEGO Batman Movie' - 2017 Warner Bros.

‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ is sort of a spin-off story in the LEGO cinematic universe. The Will Arnett-voiced Batman had one of the funniest segments in the original ‘The LEGO Movie’ as the obnoxiously “bro-tastic” boyfriend of the character Wyldstyle.

Now, Bats gets his own feature film. It’s just as colorful and chaotic as the first movie, just less about the creativity of the LEGO bricks, and more about the flawed personality of the bragging, brooding superhero.

'The LEGO Batman Movie' - 2017 Warner Bros.

Batman/Bruce Wayne is single, once again, and living the ultimate bachelor life in his “super awesome” mansion, along with ever-patient butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes). Bats still fights Gotham City crime and still ponders the loss of his parents (which, thankfully, we don’t have to see). He longs for a family, but his ginormous ego is too scared to pursue one. Batman works and lives alone. Well, except for his amazing abs and Alfred.

Even the adorably evil Joker (Zach Galifianakis) can’t get enough quality time with Batman and can’t convince the Caped Crusader that he really is his ultimate foe. Batman doesn’t want anyone to have the upper hand.





'The LEGO Batman Movie' - 2017 Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, we Bat-Wipe to Jim Gordon, who’s stepping down as police commissioner. His replacement, daughter Barbara Gordon (Rosario Dawson), catches Bruce Wayne’s eye at the commish’s retirement party. It’s hilariously pointed out that, even though Batman is constantly saving the city, the crime rate still hasn’t gone down. So, Barbara announces an ambitious plan to pair the Gotham police with vigilante Batman. This doesn’t go over well with the selfish Bat-Ego.

Amidst the festivities, Bruce, unknowingly adopts orphan Dick Grayson (Robin, Michael Cera), a non-stop bundle of optimism and gymnastics. And, suddenly, the Joker appears with every criminal in Gotham and takes the whole story to into Superman’s Phantom Zone prison in the sky.

Take a breath.

'The LEGO Batman Movie' - 2017 Warner Bros.

The first third of ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ is a machine-gun of jokes and action. It’s almost overload. You are literally bombarded with so much tear-inducing color and laughs, you’ll probably need to watch it again to catch everything. Even when the film pauses, it does so for comedic effect. And, even then, the frame is so packed with details, Easter Eggs and inside jokes, by the time you figure it all out, the story has moved on to another tidal wave of action and laughs.

The movie never moves into the same level of hyper-creative use of toy bricks that the original LEGO Movie did. There’s still tons of cool vehicles and ridiculously detailed scenes serving as backdrops, but he themes of taking the “normal” world and remixing it into something spectacular are gone. The plot in The LEGO Batman Movie is a fairly straight-forward story. Some of the sense of wonder of the first film is missing, but there’s plenty of spectacle.

Thankfully, the Batman canon is firmly in place. There are endless references to nearly ALL the Batman films and the 1966 TV show. The movie pokes fun at everything that has come before and everything that makes Batman, Batman. There are even some jokes aimed at DC’s comic-book rival, Marvel.

'The LEGO Batman Movie' - 2017 Warner Bros.

Will Arnett’s return as gruff-voiced Batman is still absolutely hilarious. And, Michael Cera’s Robin brings just as many laughs, if not just for the inappropriate enthusiasm. Zach Galifianakis is a brilliant match for the Joker’s vulnerable, yet wicked, personality. He delivers one of the best, and most adult, lines of the film with flippant grace.

The rest of the stellar cast is supportive if not inspired. Be sure to listen for a bat-boat-load of cameos. Yes, Mariah Carey and Chris Hardwick are in there!

'The LEGO Batman Movie' - 2017 Warner Bros.

And speaking of cameos, get ready for a ton of a non-sequitur appearances from across the DC Comics, LEGO and Warner Bros. universes. The Phantom Zone is apparently not just a jail cell for Superman’s foes.

And, there’s a lot of Michael Jackson references.

There’s so much crammed into ‘The LEGO Batman Movie,’ you might need a reference book or FAQ. It’s beautiful chaos that works 90% of the time. There’s also some genuine emotion that is pretty much spot-on when it needs to be. Emotion… from plastic toy figures. Crazy, huh?

For once, it’s not a kids movie that adults will enjoy. For this reviewer, ’The LEGO Batman Movie’ is an adult-movie that kids will love.

4 out of 5 Batarangs

Follow Doug Boehner on Twitter

Copyright 2016 WFAA