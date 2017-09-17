Pride parade festival under way in Dallas

Thousands of people lined the streets of Cedar Springs Road to celebrate Dallas’ 2016 pride parade. Did you make it to the event? Share your photo with WFAA by posting to #PeopleOfPride. Photo: Cameron Gott / Special to WFAA.com.

The 34th annual Dallas Freedom Parade is set to kick off Sunday afternoon.

The festival took place Saturday afternoon at Reverchon Park; the parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. To see and print off the route of the parade, click here.

86 groups are featured in the parade line-up from all over North Texas.

The parade will start at Wycliff Avenue and Cedar Springs and end at Turtle Creek Blvd.

Many have taken to social media, showcasing their excitement for the event:

Check this out...@googlemaps goes rainbow for #DallasPride weekend events. Parade starts at 2 p.m. today pic.twitter.com/ouLnUkd7ZN — Alisha Ebrahimji (@AlishaEbrahimji) September 17, 2017

So ready to March in #DallasPride. Look for this car if you're joining us! #UNTpride A post shared by UNT Pride Alliance (@untpride) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

© 2017 WFAA-TV