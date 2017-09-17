WFAA
Pride parade festival in Dallas

Dallas pride celebrations

WFAA 5:42 PM. CDT September 17, 2017

The 34th annual Dallas Freedom Parade is set to kick off Sunday afternoon.

The festival took place Saturday afternoon at Reverchon Park; the parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. To see and print off the route of the parade, click here

86 groups are featured in the parade line-up from all over North Texas.

The parade will start at Wycliff Avenue and Cedar Springs and end at Turtle Creek Blvd.

Many have taken to social media, showcasing their excitement for the event:

 

So ready to March in #DallasPride. Look for this car if you're joining us! #UNTpride

A post shared by UNT Pride Alliance (@untpride) on

