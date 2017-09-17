Pride parade festival in Dallas

The 34th annual Dallas Freedom Parade is set to kick off Sunday afternoon.
The festival took place Saturday afternoon at Reverchon Park; the parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. To see and print off the route of the parade, click here.
86 groups are featured in the parade line-up from all over North Texas.
The parade will start at Wycliff Avenue and Cedar Springs and end at Turtle Creek Blvd.
Many have taken to social media, showcasing their excitement for the event:
Dallas Pride #magentapride @TMobile @MagentaSpartan #dallaspride pic.twitter.com/f5pi7EV7ey— Romeo Umana (@romeo_umana) September 17, 2017
Check this out...@googlemaps goes rainbow for #DallasPride weekend events. Parade starts at 2 p.m. today pic.twitter.com/ouLnUkd7ZN— Alisha Ebrahimji (@AlishaEbrahimji) September 17, 2017
@LGBTFansDB #dallaspride pic.twitter.com/1swycHqvrl— LadyAdventurer (@cheytoya) September 17, 2017
