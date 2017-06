WFAA viewers share these photos of their doggies hiding from the thunderstorms. Tweet yours using #wfaaweather on Twitter.

No doubt about it! Many dogs are scared of the storms. WFAA viewers shared these photos of their pups hiding from Texas thunderstorms. Tweet your photo to us using #wfaaweather.

On your mobile device? Click here to check out the photos.

© 2017 WFAA-TV