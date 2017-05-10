Missing: Giant tortoise who goes by the name Samson

Samson the tortoise is missing

Be on the lookout for a giant tortoise. And if you see him, contact the authorities.

That’s the message from the Southlake DPS — posted at 4:38 p.m. Monday. But as a veteran colleague noted, this is a slow-moving story, and as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there was still no sign of the tortoise named Samson.

The 40-50-pound tortoise is a class pet at Carroll Middle School. He went on the lam over the weekend near Northwest Parkway, school officials told KDAF-TV.

A school counselor later said he got out through a gate that was accidently left unlatched. The school is asking the public to keep any eye out for the big guy and contact the office if you find him.

