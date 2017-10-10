Ikea launches 'Lurvig' line of pet furniture and accessories

Thanks to Ikea, your cat or dog doesn't have to share your Ikea furniture with you anymore.
The company has launched a new line of cat and dog accessories and furniture so your furry friend can have something stylish to call their own.
The "Lurvig" collection, named after the Swedish word that means shaggy, released a variety of items from beds to collars ranging in price from 79 cents for a food bowl to $49.99 for a "cat house on legs."
According to Ikea's online catalogue, the products were designed and created with support from trained veterinarians so they're just as functional for your four-legged friend as they are trendy.
