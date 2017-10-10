Ikea launches 'Lurvig' line of pet furniture and accessories

Photo courtesy: Ikea (Photo: Copyright © Marcus Hansen 2017, All Rights Reserved.)

Thanks to Ikea, your cat or dog doesn't have to share your Ikea furniture with you anymore.

The company has launched a new line of cat and dog accessories and furniture so your furry friend can have something stylish to call their own.

Photo courtesy: Ikea (Photo: Copyright © Marcus Hansen 2017, All Rights Reserved.)

The "Lurvig" collection, named after the Swedish word that means shaggy, released a variety of items from beds to collars ranging in price from 79 cents for a food bowl to $49.99 for a "cat house on legs."

Photo courtesy: Ikea (Photo: Marcus Hansen, Copyright © Marcus Hansen 2017, All Rights Reserved.)

According to Ikea's online catalogue, the products were designed and created with support from trained veterinarians so they're just as functional for your four-legged friend as they are trendy.

Photo courtesy: Ikea (Photo: Copyright © Marcus Hansen 2017, All Rights Reserved.)

© 2017 WFAA-TV