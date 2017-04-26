12-year-old dreams of joining a circus

Audrey Webb

While most kids her age spend all day stuck inside a classroom, 12-year-old Audrey Webb is free to do what she wants.

Audrey goes to school online through the Texas Virtual Academy and says having the classroom in your bedroom has its perks.

She can go to class whenever she wants, takes courses meant for high schoolers, and is already fluent in Spanish.

But the best part of going to school at home is that she’s able to spend most of her time in the backyard preparing for the circus.

“I’m scared of heights, but I love this,” Audrey said enthusiastically.

Audrey started defying gravity four years ago after, her mom says, they’d exhausted every other hobby under the big top.

“Figure skating, hockey, gymnastics, dance. You name it, we tried it. And she hated it all,” said Karin Webb, Audrey’s mom.

Audrey even tried golfing, but hit herself in the head with the club.

So, when she was eight, her parents found out about a circus school around the corner and it turned everything upside-down.

Audrey has gotten so good at this high-flying act, she takes circus classes with people three times her age and plans to go to college on a circus scholarship.

She even convinced her parents to put a giant rig in the backyard under one condition: she pays for it. Which, she did.

As part of a school project, Audrey made a presentation, set up a GoFundMe page, and raised the money to start her own one-ring circus.

“This has brought out a grace that I’m completely in shock and in awe of cause I don’t have it,” Karin said.

She mostly uses the contraption for practicing, but recently performed for family and friends on Easter.

One day, she dreams of performing for sold out crowds around the country.

Until then, she’ll keep climbing to new heights for no other reason than to enjoy the view.

“It’s so much fun to just sit at the very top and just chill,” Audrey said.

Clearly, she’s on another level.

© 2017 WFAA-TV