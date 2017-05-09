NuggsforCarter: Teen reaches all-time retweet record

Carter Wilkerson, in a photo posted to Twitter by @Wendys

RENO, NEVADA - Carter will get his nuggs.

Carter Wilkerson, 16, of Reno, reached the top of the Twitter game Tuesday morning with the most retweets ever, surpassing previous record-holder Ellen DeGeneres.

And he'll get his chicken nuggets, plus $100,000 to a national charity.

Last month, Wilkerson accepted a challenge from Wendy's official fast food Twitter account to get 18 million retweets in exchange for a year's supply of chicken nuggets.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

On Tuesday, Wendy's announced that #NuggsForCarter passed 3.4 million retweets. "That's good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA," Wendy's Twitter account said.

The DTFA is the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

We did it guys! Thanks to you're help and support we were able to raise $100k for @DTFA and beat @TheEllenShow record! Now let's get 18mil! — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

Wilkerson, a student at Manogue High School, started the legendary social media campaign in early April when he tweeted: "Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets" as a joke. Wilkerson said at the time that he didn't really expect a reply.

Wendy's replied with "18 million."

(That would be 5% of Twitter's monthly active global users.)

Carter replied, "Consider it done" and posted a screenshot of the exchange. Five weeks later, history was made.

