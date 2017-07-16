National Ice Cream Day: Freebies and deals

Sunday, July 16 is National Ice Cream Day and some of your favorite restaurants and ice cream shops will help you celebrate with some sweet freebies and other great deals.
- Baskin Robbins will offer $2 off any Polar Pizza ice cream with coupon code MINT until July 31.
- At Cold Stone Creamery get two creations for the price of one by joining the My Cold Stone Club, and at some locations, military members get a discount. Show your ID and ask for the deal to see if it is eligible at your location.
- McDonald’s will be giving out a free vanilla cone to everyone who downloads the McDonald’s app and redeems the offer until Sunday, July 16.
- PetSmart is joining in the sweetness by passing out free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes on Sunday for your furry friends.
- Steak n’ Shake will be celebrating with a BOGO and $1 off ice cream with this coupon.
- Get a Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty at Wendy’s for only 50 cents until August 25.
National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in July every year and was established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
