Minions Tattoo Parlour comes to Taste of Dallas

To promote the upcoming 'Despicable Me 3' animated film from Illumination, visitors at the annual Taste of Dallas event at Fair Park will be able to get a Minion temporary holographic tattoo.

You know the Minions, right? They're those little yellow guys that speak nonsense about bananas and cause trouble for Steve Carell's Gru character.

The Minions Tattoo Parlor will be in the Automotive Building at Fair Park during the event on June 10th and 11th, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..

We have no idea what a holographic tattoo is, but we are kind of excited to find out. Tweet us if you get one: @wfaachannel8

Keep in mind, the Taste of Dallas event requires paid admission.

For more info about the Minions Tattoo Parlor Tour visit: http://www.despicablemetattoos.com

For more info about Taste of Dallas visit: http://www.tasteofdallas.org

'Despicable Me 3' starts June 30th in theaters.

