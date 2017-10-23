Man helps strangers stuck on train tracks

PONDER - A Ponder couple says they helped a woman narrowly escape death Friday night in Ponder.



"It was terrifying, definitely terrifying," said Kira Benner, a good Samaritan who stopped with her fiancee when they noticed a driver in need.

Friday night after dark, Benner and fiancee Mark Greene were on their way to dinner when they noticed a car in front of them driving erratically.

"Didn't know where she was going, kind of stopped and started," recalled Greene.

They said they were at a railroad crossing in the middle of Ponder when they saw the vehicle turn onto the railroad tracks and come to a stop. They didn't know what was wrong or who was inside, but they pulled over and Greene approached the car. Inside, he said, he found a woman with her dog.

"She actually didn't realize she was on the track," Greene said. "She was beside herself. She didn't know what was going on."

Greene said he noticed right away that the vehicle was stuck on the tracks and couldn't be moved. They said at first, the woman didn't want to leave her vehicle, but they convinced her to get out as they heard a train approaching in the distance.

"I just remember yelling, 'Oh my gosh! We gotta go! We gotta go!'" said Benner.

They said they were able to run across the street, and then Greene used his cell phone to record the moment the train truck the abandoned vehicle. The video shows it being completely crushed by the train, pushed far down the tracks.

I've watched it several times today," he said. "I was there and I still watch it. It effects you inside, just thinking about what could have been."

There were no injuries that night. Greene said the woman inside the vehicle was named Amanda Foster. The Denton Sheriff's Department confirmed Foster was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. She did not respond to WFAA's request for comment.

"No matter what your decisions are and what choices you make, you're still a human being and you matter," said Benner. "If it was me that broke down on the side of the road, I'd want somebody to help to."

