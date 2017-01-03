Jan Pruitt, longtime North Texas Food Bank CEO, dies

Jan Pruitt, the longtime president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, died Monday after a battle with cancer. (North Texas Food Bank)

DALLAS -- The former president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank died Monday, according to the organization’s website.

Jan Pruitt, 63, died after fighting cancer for more than a year.

After 20 years leading the food bank, Pruitt stepped down Dec. 15 to spend time with friends and family “rather than continue with her medical treatment,” the food bank’s statement said.

“Jan was a one-of-a-kind leader whose spirit and passion for feeding our hungry neighbors will continue to live in each of us as we fulfill her extraordinary legacy through the mission of the Food Bank,” Tom Black, the food bank’s board chairman, said in a prepared statement.

