Jackie Murphree's legacy lives on

Gone is the bed where she slept some ten years. Gone too are the wheelchairs.



Jackie's Murphree's racing buggy still sits in the corner, adorned with medals that defied the odds. Earlier this month, Jackie quietly passed away from pneumonia.



"There's something good that can come out of it. We were fortunate enough to see that good because people would come and tell us," Jackie's father, Pat Murphree said.



Pat admits at feeling a little lost in his Wise County home this week.



"Each time something changed, there was a new normal. This is a new normal, it's really not that much fun," he said.



As we discovered during the past decade, she could've been gone far sooner.



"If she survives, she would be severely brain damaged, she would be in a vegetative state," he said.



It was August 2007 when not even a mile from the family's home, Jackie was struck by a drunk driver.



That's when we started following the then 20-year-old's story -- therapy, some progress, but always a passion for the finish line.



"When we did the marathons, she'd get excited when the crowd would cheer her name," he said.



Jackie's case garnered a lot of attention in her home town of Decatur, but elsewhere too, around the state and even the country.



"They'd come up and ask us, 'Is that Jackie?' Because they'd seen her so many different places," he said.



Her family says they'll continue raising money for a scholarship to honor her legacy.



It's what she would want. "You can’t replace that type of blessing, that type of love," he said.



She's become an inspiration to so many.

