NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The time has come! We’ve been watching the Southwest Florida Eagle cam since November, when the we spotted two eggs in the nest of Harriet and M15.

At 8:54 p.m., E-10 made its introduction to the world.

Here's a live look from the nest:

The first egg was laid on November 19. The second, on November 22. The normal gestation period is around 35 days, which means we’re right in the hatching window.

On Tuesday, we got word that both eggs are pipping. Pipping is when the eaglet pokes a hole in the membrane separating it from the air bubble in the egg shell. From there, the eaglets will scratch their way out.

For the past month, Harriet and M15 haven taken turns incubating the eggs, keeping the necessary 105-degree temperature. (Watch live!)

Below is video of last time Harriet and M15 had an eaglet. Video shows Harriet feeding her young.

