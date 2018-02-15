It's beautiful! How you can take advantage of the good weather day ��

Klyde Warren Park, which was built on top of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, opened to the public on Saturday. It features two large open lawns. (Photo: WFAA)

You know the feeling, jacket or sweater when you leave the house in the morning, short sleeves by the time you're ready to head home.

But finally, North Texas...one whole day of decent weather!

With a little more sunshine today, highs will touch 80° or above from DFW to the west! The record high at DFW tomorrow is 83° set in 2005 -- we could get pretty close to that Thursday.

So all this sunshine and no where to go? Here's a list of 8 things you can do for free (or almost free) to carpe diem!

Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo : Check out these adorable guys while you can! They'll be at the Dallas Zoo until February 28, admission is $7 and children under 4 and Dallas Zoo members get in free

: Check out these adorable guys while you can! They'll be at the Dallas Zoo until February 28, admission is $7 and children under 4 and Dallas Zoo members get in free Stroll through the Dallas Arboretum : Enjoy a tasting of some of the week's fresh vegetables or pop in for some afternoon tea in the garden. Admission is $5 and they're open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

: Enjoy a tasting of some of the week's fresh vegetables or pop in for some afternoon tea in the garden. Admission is $5 and they're open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Chow down at the park : It's food truck Thursday at Klyde Warren. From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. enjoy a variety of vendors parked and ready to serve up some delicious eats

: It's food truck Thursday at Klyde Warren. From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. enjoy a variety of vendors parked and ready to serve up some delicious eats Take a hike...literally : Head 20 minutes from downtown Dallas and you've got yourself a slice of the hill country at the Cedar Ridge Preserve. You can hit the trails as early as 6:30 a.m. until sunset -- perfect for sweating off the day's stress after work

: Head 20 minutes from downtown Dallas and you've got yourself a slice of the hill country at the Cedar Ridge Preserve. You can hit the trails as early as 6:30 a.m. until sunset -- perfect for sweating off the day's stress after work Find your patio : Grab your friends for a Friday eve meal on the good 'ol patio. With several options throughout North Texas, you're bound to find one that tickles your fancy

: Grab your friends for a Friday eve meal on the good 'ol patio. With several options throughout North Texas, you're bound to find one that tickles your fancy Grab a bike : They're all around town, you won't have a problem tracking one down. Consider taking one to work or maybe even just a quick ride before dinner

: They're all around town, you won't have a problem tracking one down. Consider taking one to work or maybe even just a quick ride before dinner Admire the art at the Nasher : Grab your favorite cup of coffee or tea during lunch and admire the sculpture outside at the Nasher Sculpture Garden. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

: Grab your favorite cup of coffee or tea during lunch and admire the sculpture outside at the Nasher Sculpture Garden. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fort Worth Water Gardens: What's more relaxing than the sound of water? Check it out for yourself and admire the architectural workings of this garden

