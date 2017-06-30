Inspirational boy featured on WFAA passes away

Danny Jones

Our hearts are broken.

The pint-sized slugger, Daniel Jones, who stole our hearts on Opening Day, has passed away. The determined Rangers fan finally got a chance to play ball this year.

Danny had been battling a rare heart defect.

Please leave your messages for Daniel's family during this trying time in the comments below. Click the player above to watch our original story about Danny.

Can't see the Facebook post? Go here.

