The cost of getting home on New Year's Eve

Thousands of people will be out this Saturday night celebrating the start of the New Year. A lot of money will be spent on food, alcohol, and getting a ride home.

Many people will turn to Uber or Lyft to get home safely on nights like New Year's Eve, but it can really cost you.

Both services increase their prices during peak travel hours and on special nights like New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day, and other highly-known "party" holidays.

Prices surge late into the night, and how far you need to go will also cost more.

Uber posted tips on its website saying the busiest travel time will be between midnight and 3 a.m. They suggest leaving early, or late, to try and avoid surge pricing.

You can now also split fares with other Uber riders. It's the same for Lyft.

Both apps will warn you about the surge pricing before you request a ride, so it's important to pay attention.

You can also take a taxi home. With taxis you won't have to deal with surge pricing, but depending on where you need to go, it can cost anywhere from $15 to more than $50 to get from downtown to other cities in the DFW area.

Considering the alternative of how much a DUI can cost you, those bills for a safe ride home don't seem that bad.

The fines and penalties for a first-time offense in Texas is about $2,000. That doesn't include lawyer fees and court costs.

So be ready to pay for that ride home or designate a sober driver for the night.

Here are some tips for getting home safe this New Year's Eve:

Public transportation

DART and the TRE are offering free rides from 6 p.m. until the end of service. Warning: The TRE doesn't run on Sundays. Go here for the stops and schedules.

Uber and Lyft

Uber and Lyft drivers will be out in force come New Year’s Eve – but let’s be real, on amateur night, demand will probably exceed supply.

That’s why it’s worth reminding you that surge pricing exists (see above) and that means what you thought was a $10 ride may cost much, much more. You don’t want to be that person who emails the WFAA newsroom on Sunday morning, shocked about your $300 Uber bill.

One way to save money? If you are hanging out with someone who hasn’t downloaded the app yet (yes, there are people out there), refer them, and have them pick up your first ride. You should get ride credits back.

Another point? It will probably be harder to get a ride back at peak times, so, if you can, ditch your party early or stay super late. You can also easily save money on Uber or Lyft if you share your ride with friends (duh, but worth saying).

Cabs

Another option? Call a taxi. Call 1-800-TAXICAB.

Don't leave home in the first place

There's a reason why they call it amateur night, folks. And that's why there's nothing wrong with avoid the crowds (and saving some money on drinks, Ubers and drunk food).

