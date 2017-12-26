Beloved Texas teacher battling cancer gets Christmas surprise from former students

A group of former students carol for their beloved teacher in San Antonio on Christmas Eve. Credit: KSAT

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teacher kept out of the classroom by his battle with cancer got a festive surprise from a group of his former students on Christmas Eve.

Fred Fisher opened the door to see some of his former students caroling in the street outside his home.

"He's been such an inspiration to all of us, and it was our turn to give something back to him," 14-year-old Reyna Stovall told KSAT-TV. Stovall is the one who came up with the idea to surprise the beloved elementary school teacher.

Fisher retired in 2011, according to KSAT-TV, but has continued to substitute teach during a bout with colon cancer.

"This is the hardest job I've ever had, and I've been shot at," Fisher said. "But it's the only job I've ever loved."

With two chemotherapy sessions left, Fisher told the TV station he hopes to make a return to his Northwood Elementary School classroom soon.

