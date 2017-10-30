You're never too old to meet your best friend

Geri Webb and Donna Butler (Photo: WFAA)

Geri Webb has made countless friends throughout her life, but at 96 years old, she has outlived them all.

"It's still tough," Webb said.

But the longtime nurse and grandmother's new friendship is putting a smile on her face, and everyone else who happens to meet Webb and Donna Butler.

"She's just a lovely lady," Webb said.

This past summer, Webb met Butler after she moved into Mustang Creek Estates in Frisco. Butler is 86 years old and staff say the two immediately "just clicked."

"It's nice to have someone to pal around with," Butler said.

Staff call the duo their "Thelma and Louise" of the community. If you see one you can bet the others isn't far behind. At nearly 100 years old, Webb's vision and hearing isn't what it used to be. Butler stands by and helps Webb get around and communicate with everyone around her.

"Well, she's just hilarious," Butler said. "We're crazy about each other and we laugh a lot."

Sit down with Webb for just a few seconds and you'll be graced with one of her many "dirty jokes." They keep Butler and the rest of the residents and staff in stitches.

For many seniors, losing loved ones can lead to depression and isolation. That's why staff and experts say meaningful relationships and friendships improve health and quality of life.

"It's just nice to have someone that is always there," Webb said. "We enjoy each other and I'm just thankful for her."

So if you think you're too old to make a new best friend, the "Thelma and Louise" of Frisco say all you have to do is take a look at them and you'll change your mind.

