#HarveyCat wins internet, swims to safety in aftermath of hurricane

Mark Bergin, WTSP 7:31 AM. CDT September 05, 2017

HOUSTON – One animal is definitely over Hurricane Harvey.

Getty Images photographer Scott Olson took a picture of cat swimming through floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The image, which Olson took on Aug. 30, has since gone viral on social media.

Thousands of people are tweeting about the feline using #HarveyCat.

Apparently, the cat swam to safety. Another photo by Olson showed the cat perched on top of a car.

