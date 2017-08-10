Happy birthday, Snoopy

Every dog has his day.

And one of the most iconic canine cartoon characters in history is celebrating his birthday Thursday.

The first Peanuts comic strip featuring Snoopy appeared in newspapers on Oct. 4, 1950, the third daily edition of the comic.

But it wasn’t until nearly 18 years later that artist Charles M. Schultz revealed the benevolent beagle’s birthday. An August 10, 1968 comic strip saw the Peanuts crew throwing Snoopy a surprise birthday party.

Here's the August 10, 1968 comic strip that revealed #SnoopysBirthday. HBD to the benevolent beagle! pic.twitter.com/Vr3PbpeRsX — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) August 10, 2017

“Well I’ll be a brown-eyed Beagle,” Snoopy responded when he saw his cake.

We may not be sure exactly how old Snoopy is, especially in dog years, but three cheers to the dog who brought smiles to people for nearly 50 years of comic strip appearances.

Happy birthday, Snoopy.

