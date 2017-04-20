Fort Worth makes Condé Nast list of those to watch

Fort Worth

FORT WORTH -- Word appears to be getting around about the flourishing amenities and overall good vibery to be found in Cowtown.

Fort Worth just made the Condé Nast Traveler list of “6 U.S. Cities to Watch in 2017.”

Last month, the city showed up on Money magazine’s “Best in Travel 2017” list.

6 U.S. cities to watch in 2017 https://t.co/xQH1B2ufdG pic.twitter.com/tePj6lGr7c — Condé Nast Traveler (@CNTraveler) April 17, 2017

Citing Fort Worth’s top-notch museums, “a music scene on the verge of competing with Austin thanks to local crooner Leon Bridges and Niles City Sound, new barbecue pilgrimages, breweries, and a rodeo like nowhere else,” the CNT editors conclude, “the city has given us plenty of reasons to reconsider its place in our top Texas cities."

Go here to keep reading this article.

© 2017 WFAA-TV