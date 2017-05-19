Fun events around North Texas May 19-21

Friday, May 19, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. (Admission is free before 5 p.m.)

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grapevine’s 33rd Annual Main Street Fest is a craft beer experience that is great for the whole family. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the festival. Free workshops include Craft Brew 101 Workshop: How to Taste Brew Like a Boss and The Original Brewers: The Untold Story of Women & Brew.

For more information about Grapevine or Main Street Fest, call 817-410-3185 or go here.

A large faction of companies and recruiters hold a hiring event on behalf of several large corporations as part of the 100K Opportunities Initiative. Attendees will be guaranteed an interview upon registration, please register here.

A free, indoor event for people to spend a day with their pets at Dallas Market Hall. All pets are welcome as long as they’re current on vaccinations and on a fixed leash. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bring your cat to the Frisco RoughRiders game! The first 200 cats through the left and center field gates get a free RoughRiders cat bandana. Admission for cats is free, and first pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

