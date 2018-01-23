FREE adoptions for 'Change a pet's life day'

Photo: Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center

Who wouldn't want to participate in this day. Yes we know, there's a day for everything...but this day could change your life and the life of another in the most positive way possible.

Jan. 24 has been dubbed 'change a pet's life day' and Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center wants to help you do just that by honoring free adoptions for all eligible animals.

Normally adoption fees are $85 for dogs and $55 for cats.

Adoptable pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Dallas Animal Services says adoptions will be available at both of their locations.

So if you have the space in your home and plenty of love to go around, now is your chance to welcome in a new family member.

