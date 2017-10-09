Whole Foods recalls cereal for undeclared peanuts

Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran (Photo: Whole Foods)

A brand of cereal sold by Whole Foods is being recalled because it contains a different cereal that contains peanuts.

Whole Foods said Oct. 6 that it was voluntarily recalling 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran due to the fact some boxes actually contain Peanut Butter Cocoa Balls instead of Organic Raisin Bran. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled cereal.

Whole Foods and the FDA said the recalled cereal was sold in Whole Foods Market stores and online at Amazon.com. The product was packaged in 15-ounce boxes of 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran with a UPC code of 9948243903 and a best-by date of June 4, 2018. No reactions have been reported, and Whole Foods added all affected product has been removed from store shelves and online.

Those who purchased the recalled cereal in stores can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund, while those who bought the cereal online will receive an email with additional information. Customers with questions can call 1-844-936-8255, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

© 2017 KVUE-TV