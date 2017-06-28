Whataburger closing: Worst FAKE NEWS of 2017?

Whataburger cut weekday breakfast from 12-hours to 4, saying there just aren't enough eggs to go around. (Photo: KENS 5)

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger closing is, in fact, fake news.

Apparently there has been a fake article making its way around the internet stating that the beloved Whataburger will be closing all their restaurants by February 2018.

Don’t worry guys, your Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger is here to stay.

The Texas-based fast-food chain posted on Facebook that the article is definitely a hoax.

So whether you’re team Spicy Ketchup or Fancy, Whataburger promises that they aren’t going anywhere.

© 2017 KENS-TV