Va. Chipotle temporarily closed after illness reports

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - A Chipotle restaurant in Sterling, Virginia closed Monday after a small number of customers reported illnesses at the restaurant.

Chipotle closed voluntarily Monday to do a sanitization of the location after learning about the illness reports that day, Jim Marsden, executive director of food safety said.

The restaurant responded that the symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Marsden said the voluntarily closing is an established protocol in situations of illness.

“Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle. We plan to reopen the restaurant today.” Marsden said.

The Loudoun County Health Department said the restaurant has been in full cooperation with them. The department is currently working to identify the cause and possible health concerns today at the restaurant.

Because the restaurant voluntarily closed Monday, the health department said they cannot keep the restaurant from re-opening unless they find a health hazard in the restaurant.

The department said they should know more information later Tuesday afternoon.

