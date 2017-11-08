WFAA
Close
Breaking News Nov. 7 Elections Results
Close

Starbucks to offer BOGO holiday drinks for limited time

Alisha Ebrahimji, WFAA 12:01 PM. CST November 08, 2017

What's better than one cup of coffee? Two. One for you and a friend. 

Starting Thursday, Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 from 2- 5 p.m., if you buy one of Starbucks' holiday drinks you'll get a free one to share.

The holiday flavors include Salted Caramel Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte.

Starbucks says all sizes are included in this offer.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories