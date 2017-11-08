Starbucks to offer BOGO holiday drinks for limited time

What's better than one cup of coffee? Two. One for you and a friend.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 from 2- 5 p.m., if you buy one of Starbucks' holiday drinks you'll get a free one to share.

The holiday flavors include Salted Caramel Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte.

Starbucks says all sizes are included in this offer.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

