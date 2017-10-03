WFAA
Close

Schlotzky's celebrates birthday with $1.99 sandwiches

WFAA 11:12 AM. CDT October 03, 2017

Cancel whatever lunch plans you've made and head over to Schlotzky's today to help the chain celebrate 46 years of sandwichmaking.

Today you can get a small 'Original' sandwich for $1.99. 

Grab a friend or coworker and get you some lunch for under a fiver. 

Don't know where there's a Schlotzky's by you? Pop your zip code into their website to find the closest one.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories