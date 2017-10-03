Schlotzky's celebrates birthday with $1.99 sandwiches

Cancel whatever lunch plans you've made and head over to Schlotzky's today to help the chain celebrate 46 years of sandwichmaking.
Today you can get a small 'Original' sandwich for $1.99.
Grab a friend or coworker and get you some lunch for under a fiver.
Don't know where there's a Schlotzky's by you? Pop your zip code into their website to find the closest one.
Cancel your lunch plans! Stop by your local Schlotzsky's to score a small The Original for just $1.99! #HappyBirthdaySchlotzskys— Schlotzsky's (@Schlotzskys) October 3, 2017
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs