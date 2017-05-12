STIRR's Guajillo Seared Redfish recipe

Guajillo Seared Redfish with Sweet Potato Puree & Roasted Corn Relish
For the Fish:
- Redfish filet 6-7 oz. skin on, pin bones removed 1 ea.
- Guajillo Seasoning 1 tbsp.
- Butter, cubed 1 tbsp.
- Lime, halved 1 ea.
For the Sweet Potato Puree:
- Sweet Potatoes, peeled and diced 2 ea.
- Salt & Pepper To Taste
- Butter, cubed 2 tbsp.
For the Guajillo Butter:
- Butter, softened 2 sticks
- Guajillo Seasoning 2 tbsp.
For the Relish:
- Corn on the cob 1 ear
- Red Bell Pepper, finely diced ¼ cup
- Cilantro, chopped 1 tbsp.
- Jalapeno, seeded, diced 1 ea.
- Honey 1 tsp.
- Cumin ½ tsp.
- Lime Juice 1 tbsp.
For the Guajillo Seasoning:
- Guajillos, seeded and stemmed 10 ea.
- Salt To Taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare the Guajillo seasoning. Place cleaned guajillos on baking sheet in an oven at 350F until the peppers are toasted, lightly browned and aromatic. Remove from oven and cool completely. Place in food processor and blend until coarse seasoning consistency is reached. Add salt to desired seasoning level.
- Prepare the Guajillo Butter. Whip the softened butter with a hand mixer or in a Kitchen Aid with the whisk attachment until fluffy and smooth. Add the Guajillo Seasoning and whip again. Should be pink in hue. Add more seasoning to adjust your desired flavor level and spiciness.
- Prepare the Relish. Peel the corn and clean all of the fine corn hairs off of the cob. Place the corn over an open flame such as a grill or gas burner on a stove and cook until starting to blacken. Rotate corn until charred evenly around the entire ear. Let cool to room temperature then cut kernels of roasted corn from the cob into a bowl. Toss the corn with the remaining ingredients for the relish. Taste, and adjust the lime and salt levels.
- Prepare the Sweet Potatoes. Boil the potatoes in heavily salted water until very fork tender. Strain, place in bowl with butter and seasoning and mash with back of fork or potato masher until smooth and consistent texture. Taste and re-season with more butter or salt & pepper to your desired level.
- Prepare the Fish: Turn your oven on to 450F. Season the flesh side of your fish filet with the Guajillo Seasoning in a nice even layer. Place a nonstick skillet over medium high heat and add the whole butter. Let it melt and JUST begin to brown, but not burn. Add the fish with the flesh side down. Allow to simmer in the butter for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip fish onto skin side and then place the whole pan in the oven. Let fish bake for 4 to 7 minutes or until the fish reads 145F on an instant read thermometer. Remove from oven and squeeze half of the lime into the pan to finish.
- Plate the Fish: In the center of a dinner plate or bowl place a scoop of your sweet potato puree. Place the fish just on top of the potatoes with the skin side down (or up if you feel fancy!). Top with a dollop of your guajillo butter and let it melt over the fish for a few seconds. Then top with the corn relish. Serve with the other half of the lime on the plate for more juice if desired!
