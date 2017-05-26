Recipes: Street Corn Brat and Reuben Hot Dog

WFAA
STREET CORN BRAT RECIPE

Ingredients

  • One Bratwurst, grilled
  • Hot Dog Bun, buttered
  • Cilantro, chopped
  • Cotija Cheese
  • Chipotle Mayo
  • Lime Wedge 

Directions

  1. Grill Bratwurst on your Lynx Grill for 8 minutes per side on medium heat
  2. Place hot dog in buttered bun and top with corn and cilantro
  3. Drizzle chipotle mayo and top with some cotija cheese
  4. Serve with lime wedge 

REUBEN HOT DOG RECIPE

 Ingredients

  • One Hot dog, grilled
  • Hot Dog Bun, buttered
  • Pastrami, chopped
  • Swiss Cheese, grated
  • Sauerkraut, drained
  • 1,000 Island Dressing 

Directions

  1. Grill Hot Dog on your Lynx Grill for 4 minutes per side on medium heat
  2. Put some chopped Pastrami on the buttered bun and place hot dog on top
  3. Sprinkle some Swiss cheese on top of the hot dog and spread some sauerkraut on top
  4. Drizzle 1,000 Island dressing on top and garnish with a bit more of the pastrami

