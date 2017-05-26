Recipes: Street Corn Brat and Reuben Hot Dog

STREET CORN BRAT RECIPE
Ingredients
- One Bratwurst, grilled
- Hot Dog Bun, buttered
- Cilantro, chopped
- Cotija Cheese
- Chipotle Mayo
- Lime Wedge
Directions
- Grill Bratwurst on your Lynx Grill for 8 minutes per side on medium heat
- Place hot dog in buttered bun and top with corn and cilantro
- Drizzle chipotle mayo and top with some cotija cheese
- Serve with lime wedge
REUBEN HOT DOG RECIPE
Ingredients
- One Hot dog, grilled
- Hot Dog Bun, buttered
- Pastrami, chopped
- Swiss Cheese, grated
- Sauerkraut, drained
- 1,000 Island Dressing
Directions
- Grill Hot Dog on your Lynx Grill for 4 minutes per side on medium heat
- Put some chopped Pastrami on the buttered bun and place hot dog on top
- Sprinkle some Swiss cheese on top of the hot dog and spread some sauerkraut on top
- Drizzle 1,000 Island dressing on top and garnish with a bit more of the pastrami
© 2017 WFAA-TV
