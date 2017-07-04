Recipes: RHBQ's Grilled Ribs and Corn, Grilled Egg Salad

(Photo: RHBQ)

RHBQ shares recipes for Grilled Ribs and Corn and Grilled Egg Salad:

Grilled Ribs and Corn:

Yields serving for 6-8 people or 3 Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman of the Dallas Cowboys



2 racks of pork ribs

1 cup of RHBQ Special Rub

Spray bottle full of apple cider vinegar set on “mist” setting

2 tablespoons of kosher salt

Brine (1 cup of salt and 1 cup of sugar for 2 gals of water)



For the rub:

½ cup granulated garlic

½ cup of onion powder

¼ cup of

¼ cup of black pepper

¼ cup of ancho chili powder

3 table spoons of paprika



Start the fire, build it hot

Place the grill grate on and allow to heat up to at least 450 degrees

Preheat inside oven to 300 degrees

Brine the ribs for 2 hours

Remove and pat dry

Mist with apple cider vinegar on both sides

Dust the ribs generously on both sides with RHBQ Rub

Cook in oven on 300 degrees for 1 hour

Pull out and let rest.

Slit the membrane on the inside of the ribs

Place ribs on grate, bones side up and cook for 20 minutes

Flip and cook another 20 minutes

Flip again and brush the ribs with Mojo Mild BBQ sauce, bones side up, 15 minutes

Flip one more time and brush the ribs with Mojo Mild, another 15 minutes

Add the corn

Allow to cook for 10 minutes or until they have that great golden color

Remove from smoker/grill

Remove the ribs and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving

While you wait, butter the corn with melted salted butter

and a tablespoon of RHBQ rub mixed in



Serve with Grilled Egg Salad



Grilled Egg Salad:

Yields serving for 6 people



8 extra-large grade A eggs

½ of mayo

¼ cup of mustard

2 large dill pickles

3 green onions

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of paprika



Place eggs in cold water and bring to boil for 1 minute

Take off heat and let rest for 5 minutes

Pull out of water and peel

Toss with a little olive oil

Chop pickles and onions and toss the whites



On a hot grill, add the eggs whole and turn a few times for 4 minutes being careful not to char the egg. It should have grill marks. Pull from the grill.



Fork smash the eggs and fold in the mayo and mustard

Add the pickles, onions, and spices (pepper and paprika)

Salt last





Place in fridge for an hour. Serve on grilled Hawaiian Rolls with LTO

