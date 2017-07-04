Recipes: RHBQ's Grilled Ribs and Corn, Grilled Egg Salad

RHBQ shares recipes for Grilled Ribs and Corn and Grilled Egg Salad:
Grilled Ribs and Corn:
Yields serving for 6-8 people or 3 Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman of the Dallas Cowboys
2 racks of pork ribs
1 cup of RHBQ Special Rub
Spray bottle full of apple cider vinegar set on “mist” setting
2 tablespoons of kosher salt
Brine (1 cup of salt and 1 cup of sugar for 2 gals of water)
For the rub:
½ cup granulated garlic
½ cup of onion powder
¼ cup of
¼ cup of black pepper
¼ cup of ancho chili powder
3 table spoons of paprika
Start the fire, build it hot
Place the grill grate on and allow to heat up to at least 450 degrees
Preheat inside oven to 300 degrees
Brine the ribs for 2 hours
Remove and pat dry
Mist with apple cider vinegar on both sides
Dust the ribs generously on both sides with RHBQ Rub
Cook in oven on 300 degrees for 1 hour
Pull out and let rest.
Slit the membrane on the inside of the ribs
Place ribs on grate, bones side up and cook for 20 minutes
Flip and cook another 20 minutes
Flip again and brush the ribs with Mojo Mild BBQ sauce, bones side up, 15 minutes
Flip one more time and brush the ribs with Mojo Mild, another 15 minutes
Add the corn
Allow to cook for 10 minutes or until they have that great golden color
Remove from smoker/grill
Remove the ribs and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving
While you wait, butter the corn with melted salted butter
and a tablespoon of RHBQ rub mixed in
Serve with Grilled Egg Salad
Grilled Egg Salad:
Yields serving for 6 people
8 extra-large grade A eggs
½ of mayo
¼ cup of mustard
2 large dill pickles
3 green onions
1 tablespoon of salt
1 tablespoon of pepper
1 teaspoon of paprika
Place eggs in cold water and bring to boil for 1 minute
Take off heat and let rest for 5 minutes
Pull out of water and peel
Toss with a little olive oil
Chop pickles and onions and toss the whites
On a hot grill, add the eggs whole and turn a few times for 4 minutes being careful not to char the egg. It should have grill marks. Pull from the grill.
Fork smash the eggs and fold in the mayo and mustard
Add the pickles, onions, and spices (pepper and paprika)
Salt last
Place in fridge for an hour. Serve on grilled Hawaiian Rolls with LTO
