Recipe: Texadelphia's famous cheesesteak

Texadelphia® – The Original Texas Cheesesteak: How to Make a Cheesesteak at Home

INGREDIENTS (FOR TWO)

· 2 large hoagie rolls or 2 large sub rolls

· 1⁄2 lb. deli Roast Beef or Ribeye Steak (very rare, sliced wafer thin)

· 1 white onion (thinly sliced)

· 2 teaspoons garlic (minced)

· 1⁄2 lb. mozzarella (or provolone) cheese (thinly sliced) · Extra virgin olive oil (for grilling)

· Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat a griddle or a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

2. When hot, cover bottom with olive oil.

3. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until caramelized, which will take about 6 to 8 minutes.

4. Add the garlic, salt and pepper, and cook for about 30 seconds. hen, push the mixture off to one side of the griddle.

5. Add the meat to the hot part of the griddle.

6. Cook, continuously flipping the meat over and slightly chopping the meat into slightly smaller pieces with 2 spatulas, until the meat is not pink, which should take about 2 minutes.

7. Mix the meat and the caramelized onions together.

8. Divide into 2 portions, and top both portions with the cheese to melt.

9. Hollow out some of the soft white bread part from inside and place face down on top of the meat and cheese.

10. When the cheese is melted, and with 1 or 2 spatulas, flip the sandwiches over and add topping, such as marinara sauce or ketchup, if desired, and serve immediately.

