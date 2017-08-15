Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Equipment: 2 bowls, small pot, wooden spoon, knife, measuring cups, measuring spoons, 9 inch pie dish

Shelf Life: 3 days / Yields 1 - 9” pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Filling:

Preheat oven to 350°

Fresh Strawberries 2 cups

Fresh Rhubarb 2 cups

Granulated Sugar 1 ½ cups

All Purpose Flour ¼ cup

Cinnamon ½ tsp

Wash fruit and cut the tops off the strawberries and slice in half. Place in bowl.

Slice the rhubarb in ½ inch pieces and place in the bowl with the strawberries.

Sprinkle sugar, flour and cinnamon on top of fruit and toss to marinate.

Let sit at least 30 minutes.

Crumble topping:

Unsalted Butter ½ cup

All Purpose Flour ¾ cup

Brown Sugar 1/3 cup

Salt ½ tsp.

In a pot, melt the butter.

Meanwhile, place all purpose flour, brown sugar and salt into a bowl. Whisk together.

Pour the hot butter into the flour mixture and mix with a wooden spoon until combined.

Using your hands, break up the dough and crumble evenly onto the pie.

Assembly and Baking:

Place marinated fruit into a cold pie shell allowing some of the juices to run through your fingers to avoid too much juice being added.

Fill to the bottom edge of the crimp.

Top with crumble topping making sure to cover all fruit.

Place in oven at 350° and bake until golden brown for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

