Recipe: SkinnyLicious® White Chicken Chili
Ingredients
1/4 cup Canola Oil
2 lbs. Chicken Breasts, cut into 3/4" pieces
1-1/2 tsps. Cumin, ground
1-1/2 tsps. Chili Powder
1-1/2 tsps. Kosher Salt
3/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper
2 Tbls. Butter · 2 Tbls. Canola Oil
3/4 cup Yellow Onions, diced 1/4"
1 Tbl. Garlic, minced
1/2 cup Green Poblano Chiles, roasted, peeled, seeds removed, diced 1/4"
1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour
1 qt. Chicken Stock*
2 Tbls. Salsa Verde*
1-1/2 tsps. Chili Garlic Paste*
1-1/2 tsps. Chipotle Tabasco®*
3/4 tsp. Oregano, dried
3/4 tsp. Brown Sugar
1/4 tsp. Cumin, ground
2 cups Canned White Beans, rinsed & drained
3 Tbls. Sour Cream
2 cups White Rice, cooked
1/4 cup Pico de Gallo*
1/4 cup Green Onions, chopped 1/4”
Directions
- Heat canola oil in a large sauce or soup pot.
- Combine the chicken and spices in a mixing bowl.
- Add the chicken into the pot. Cook until lightly brown and about 3/4 done.
- Remove the chicken from the pot and set aside.
- Heat the butter and the additional oil in the pot. Add the onions and cook until tender.
- Add the garlic and chiles into the pot. Stir the ingredients together and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add the flour into the pot. Stir the ingredients together and cook for about 2 minutes.
- Add the chicken stock, a little at a time into the pot and slowly stir the ingredients together until smooth (no lumps of flour remaining).
- Add the salsa verde, chili garlic paste, Tabasco®, oregano, brown sugar and cumin into the pot. Allow the mixture to come back up to a simmer and then add the chicken back to the pot. Simmer for 5 minutes then gently stir in the sour cream and white beans.
- Serve with white rice and garnish with pico de gallo and green onions.
Serving size: 4
