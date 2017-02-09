Recipe: Prosciutto-wrapped Asparagus and Phyllo Quiche

Prosciutto-wrapped Asparagus

Ingredients

10 medium asparagus

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 egg boiled, separate the yolk and white and use a micro plane to grate finely

2 tsp truffle oil for finishing

2 tsp oil for cooking

10 thin cut slices of prosciutto

Directions

Trim and peel the asparagus

Blanch in hot water for 20-30 seconds, remove and shock with ice water

Remove asparagus from water, dry lightly with a paper towel

Wrap shears in prosciutto slices

Preheat the skillet on medium, add oil and sear until prosciutto is a crispy golden color

Finish with truffle oil and grated egg yolk and white

Phyllo Quiche

Ingredients

1/4 cup sundried tomatoes

1 cup baby spinach

4 tbsp feta cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 minced garlic cloves

1 shallot minced

2 eggs whisked together

2 tbsp heavy cream

Package of phyllo shells

Directions

Sauté ingredients, starting with butter/oil, garlic and shallot until golden brown

Add the spinach, sundried tomatoes and feta and sauté until spinach and tomatoes have slightly wilted

Cool mixture

Whisk together cream and eggs while mixture cools

Place the sauté mix in the phyllo shells

Top with egg and cream mixture

Bake at 350 degrees for 7-10 minutes — they will puff up like little soufflés

