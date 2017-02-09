Recipe: Prosciutto-wrapped Asparagus and Phyllo Quiche

Prosciutto-wrapped Asparagus
Ingredients
10 medium asparagus
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 egg boiled, separate the yolk and white and use a micro plane to grate finely
2 tsp truffle oil for finishing
2 tsp oil for cooking
10 thin cut slices of prosciutto
Directions
Trim and peel the asparagus
Blanch in hot water for 20-30 seconds, remove and shock with ice water
Remove asparagus from water, dry lightly with a paper towel
Wrap shears in prosciutto slices
Preheat the skillet on medium, add oil and sear until prosciutto is a crispy golden color
Finish with truffle oil and grated egg yolk and white
Phyllo Quiche
Ingredients
1/4 cup sundried tomatoes
1 cup baby spinach
4 tbsp feta cheese
Salt and Pepper to taste
2 minced garlic cloves
1 shallot minced
2 eggs whisked together
2 tbsp heavy cream
Package of phyllo shells
Directions
Sauté ingredients, starting with butter/oil, garlic and shallot until golden brown
Add the spinach, sundried tomatoes and feta and sauté until spinach and tomatoes have slightly wilted
Cool mixture
Whisk together cream and eggs while mixture cools
Place the sauté mix in the phyllo shells
Top with egg and cream mixture
Bake at 350 degrees for 7-10 minutes — they will puff up like little soufflés
