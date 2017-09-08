Recipe: Pan-seared Salmon with fried Brussels sprouts salad from Zatar

Learn how to make salmon with a Lebanese twist with the help of Zatar!

Ingredients

• (2) 6oz salmon filets

• 2 cups Brussels sprouts halved or quartered, if large

• 1/2 cup grapes cut in half

• ¼ cup walnuts

• ¼ cup labneh crema

• 3 tablespoons balsamic glaze

• 2 table spoons “Zåtar mix - Blend of dried oregano, sumac, cumin and olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Canola oil for frying

Recipe

1. Heat 1 tbsp canola oil on medium heat.

2. Salt and pepper the salmon filet.

3. Sear salmon in pan 3 minutes on one side. Flip, sprinkle Zåtar mix on it (to taste) and sear for another 3 minutes. Set aside

4. In separate pan, fry Brussels sprouts until golden brown edges.

5. Toss Brussels sprouts, still warm, in bowl. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Add grapes and walnuts, toss with balsamic glaze.

6. Place salmon on plate. Add Brussel sprouts salad next to it.

7. Add dollops of labneh crema on the Brussel sprouts salad.

8.Drizzle with balsamic glaze to finish.

