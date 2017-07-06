Recipe: Korean Fried Chicken

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN
- Whole chicken cut into 10 pieces (breast in half)
- Brine (1/4 cup salt dissolved in 1 gallon of water)
- Refrigerate chicken pieces in brine for 4 hours
- Remove from the brine, pat dry, and set aside
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together 1 cup of flour and 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, 2 cups of cold water
- Batter your chicken and fry at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool on a rack set over a cookie sheet for at least 30 minutes.
- When you are ready to eat, fry the chicken a second time for 5 minutes, also at 350 degrees F.
- Brush the fried chicken with glaze and garnish with chopped green onions or toasted sesame seeds.
Makes 4 servings.
GLAZE
- Combine 1 cup soy sauce, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water, zest and juice of 1 lemon, 1/2 cup rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger and 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic.
- Cook over medium heat until reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. This sauce is salty, so a little goes a long way.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs