Recipe: Grand Lux Cafe's roasted pear and strawberry salad

salad with strawberry, spinach leaves and feta cheese.

Ingredients

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, cut into 1” pieces

1 oz. Radicchio, sliced 1/8”

1 oz. Fresh spinach

4 oz. Fresh strawberries, Marinated*

1 1/2 oz. Roasted pears

1/4 oz. Slivered almonds, toasted

1/4 tsp. Coarse salt

1/8 tsp. Ground black pepper

3 fz. Lemon vinaigrette

1/4 oz. Feta cheese

1/2 tsp. Sliced mint (1/16”)

1 tsp. Sherry Vinegar Reduction

Directions

1. Place the Romaine, radicchio, spinach, marinated strawberries, roasted pears, almonds, salt and pepper into a mixing bowl and toss to incorporate.

2. Ladle the lemon vinaigrette into the bowl, down around the sides and over the salad ingredients, tossing to incorporate.

3. Divide the salad mix amongst 2 chilled bowls, mounding as high as possible. Do not pack the salad.

4. Place the roasted pears randomly around the salad.

5. Crumble the feta cheese into 1/2” pieces and sprinkle evenly over the salad.

6. Drizzle the remaining ½ tsp. sherry vinegar reduction evenly over the salad.

This recipe serves 2



*To marinate the strawberries: Rinse under cold water and pat dry. Cut green tops off. Slice strawberries and place into small mixing bowl. Toss with 1/2 tsp. Sherry Reduction and 1/2 tsp. Granulated Sugar and set aside. Allow to marinate for at least 15 minutes prior to use under refrigeration. Re-toss before serving.

