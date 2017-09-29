Pumpkin Bread and Pumpkin Syrup Recipes

Mini Loaves

Yields 7 mini loaves

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour 3 ½ cups

Brown Sugar 1 ½ cups

White Sugar 1 ½ cups

Baking Powder ¼ tsp

Baking Soda 2 tsp

Salt 2 tsp

Nutmeg 1 tsp

Cinnamon 1 tsp

Cloves ¼ tsp

Directions

Mix all dry ingredients and set aside.

Ingredients

Canned Pumpkin 4 cups

Grapeseed Oil 1 1/8 cups (or any light-flavored oil)

Sour Cream ½ cup

Medium Eggs 4 each

Directions

Blend all wet ingredients together. Gently combine wet and dry ingredients. Fill pans 3/4 of the way full. Sprinkle one TBL of Topping on each loaf.

Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

TOPPING

Ingredients

Coarse Raw Sugar ½ cup

Whole Wheat Flour ½ cup

Butter ½ cup

Directions

Pulse cold butter, flour & sugar in food processor. Sprinkle each loaf with the topping.

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Ingredients

Pumpkin Puree 1 cup

Cinnamon 2 tsp

White Sugar 2 cups

Water 4 cups

Cloves ½ tsp

Directions

Combine all ingredients in saucepan. Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally.

Simmer/stir until it becomes syrupy and all the sugar is dissolved and pumpkin is fully mixed.

Cool for 10 minutes. Strain the syrup through a mesh strainer into an airtight container. Refrigerate & use within 7-10 days.

Top the finished latte with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg!

