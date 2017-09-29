Pumpkin Bread and Pumpkin Syrup Recipes
Mini Loaves
Yields 7 mini loaves
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour 3 ½ cups
Brown Sugar 1 ½ cups
White Sugar 1 ½ cups
Baking Powder ¼ tsp
Baking Soda 2 tsp
Salt 2 tsp
Nutmeg 1 tsp
Cinnamon 1 tsp
Cloves ¼ tsp
Directions
Mix all dry ingredients and set aside.
Ingredients
Canned Pumpkin 4 cups
Grapeseed Oil 1 1/8 cups (or any light-flavored oil)
Sour Cream ½ cup
Medium Eggs 4 each
Directions
Blend all wet ingredients together. Gently combine wet and dry ingredients. Fill pans 3/4 of the way full. Sprinkle one TBL of Topping on each loaf.
Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
TOPPING
Ingredients
Coarse Raw Sugar ½ cup
Whole Wheat Flour ½ cup
Butter ½ cup
Directions
Pulse cold butter, flour & sugar in food processor. Sprinkle each loaf with the topping.
Pumpkin Spice Syrup
Ingredients
Pumpkin Puree 1 cup
Cinnamon 2 tsp
White Sugar 2 cups
Water 4 cups
Cloves ½ tsp
Directions
Combine all ingredients in saucepan. Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally.
Simmer/stir until it becomes syrupy and all the sugar is dissolved and pumpkin is fully mixed.
Cool for 10 minutes. Strain the syrup through a mesh strainer into an airtight container. Refrigerate & use within 7-10 days.
Top the finished latte with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg!
