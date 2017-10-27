WFAA
Cotton Patch Cafe Chicken Fried Steak Recipe

WFAA 8:35 AM. CDT October 27, 2017

Items Needed:

  • Steak Cutlets
  • Seasoned flour (to taste)
  • 2 cups flour
  • 3/4 TBL salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/2 tsp granulated garlic
  • Batter
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 eggs, 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • Frying Oil & pan, or Fryer
  • Cream Gravy, peppered to taste- milk, flour

Procedure:

  • Coat both sides of steak cutlet with seasoned flour
  • Dip into batter and make sure that entire cutlet is covered
  • Place battered cutlet back into seasoned flour mix and press into each side
  • Place steak cutlet into frying oil (or a fryer at around 350 degrees F) and remove after 2-2.5 minutes, or when steak is cooked throughout and fried to a golden brown color.
  • Top with peppered cream gravy & enjoy!

