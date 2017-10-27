Cotton Patch Cafe Chicken Fried Steak Recipe
Items Needed:
- Steak Cutlets
- Seasoned flour (to taste)
- 2 cups flour
- 3/4 TBL salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/2 tsp granulated garlic
- Batter
- 2 cups milk
- 2 eggs, 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup flour
- Frying Oil & pan, or Fryer
- Cream Gravy, peppered to taste- milk, flour
Procedure:
- Coat both sides of steak cutlet with seasoned flour
- Dip into batter and make sure that entire cutlet is covered
- Place battered cutlet back into seasoned flour mix and press into each side
- Place steak cutlet into frying oil (or a fryer at around 350 degrees F) and remove after 2-2.5 minutes, or when steak is cooked throughout and fried to a golden brown color.
- Top with peppered cream gravy & enjoy!
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs