RECIPE: Water Grill's Clam Chowder

New England clam chowder from Water Grill:
INGREDIENTS
1 qt. Clam Juice
0.5 qt. Heavy Cream
1 oz. Diced White Onion
1 oz. Diced Carrot
1 oz. Diced Celery
2 oz. Diced Slab Bacon
2 oz. Flour
2 oz. Soft Butter
4 oz. Cooked Clam Meat
(16) Cooked Whole Clams (In Shell)
4 oz. Cooked Sliced Fingerling Potatoes
2 tsp. Chopped Chives
METHOD
1. In a thick bottomed pan, “render” the bacon turning it golden brown. Remove
some of the excess fat.
2. Add the vegetables & adjust seasoning. Allow it to cook for 7-8 minutes (or until
vegetables soften). Drain the excess fat from the vegetables & then add the
vegetables back to the pan.
3. Add the clam juice & cream and bring to a slow boil
4. Mix the butter and flour together to create a “roux.” When the liquid boils,
whisk in the “roux” until the chowder thicken and is a smooth emulsion.
5. Allow mixture to cook on low heat for 20 minutes.
6. In the bottom of 4 soup bowls, add the cooked shelled clams and the cooked
potato.
7. Then spoon chowder over the top.
8. Garnish with the clams in the shell & the chopped chives. Lastly, add a twist of
freshly ground black pepper.
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs