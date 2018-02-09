National Pizza Day: Deals around North Texas 🍕

A slice of freshly baked supreme pizza, lifted from the entire pie. (Photo: Thinkstock, ElNariz)

This is one national holiday we can get behind. National Pizza Day is here and North Texas pizza joins are celebrating with some deals.

Cane Rosso (Deep Ellum, Fort Worth): $5 margherita pizzas for lunch. $10 off-menu "Honey Bastard" pizzas for dinner.

Cane Rosso (White Rock): $10 "Honey Bastard" pizzas.

Zoli's NY Pizza: $5 Spanglers (plain cheese pizza) from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. and $9 Christian Pescronis (pepperoni and jalapeno pesto) from 5 p.m until close. (Deals are for dine-in and round pies only)

New York Pizzeria (1604 N. 161, Grand Prairie): Small personal pizza free for orders over $15

Palio's Pizza Cafe (705 S. Custer Road, Allen): Small personal pizza free for orders over $15

Spice in the City Dallas (1512 Commerce Street, Dallas): Half-priced flatbread pizzas all day

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company: Half-price slices from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Campisi's: Free medium cheese pizza with order of any large (all month)

Mama Mia (Deep Ellum): large one-topping for $10.99 (pickup only)

Rocco's Uptown: Personal pizzas for $5 all day

