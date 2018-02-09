WFAA
Close

National Pizza Day: Deals around North Texas 🍕

WFAA 10:42 AM. CST February 09, 2018

This is one national holiday we can get behind. National Pizza Day is here and North Texas pizza joins are celebrating with some deals.

Cane Rosso (Deep Ellum, Fort Worth): $5 margherita pizzas for lunch. $10 off-menu "Honey Bastard" pizzas for dinner.

Cane Rosso (White Rock): $10 "Honey Bastard" pizzas. 

Zoli's NY Pizza: $5 Spanglers (plain cheese pizza) from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. and $9 Christian Pescronis (pepperoni and jalapeno pesto) from 5 p.m until close. (Deals are for dine-in and round pies only)

New York Pizzeria (1604 N. 161, Grand Prairie): Small personal pizza free for orders over $15

Palio's Pizza Cafe (705 S. Custer Road, Allen): Small personal pizza free for orders over $15

Spice in the City Dallas (1512 Commerce Street, Dallas): Half-priced flatbread pizzas all day

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company: Half-price slices from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Campisi's: Free medium cheese pizza with order of any large (all month)

Mama Mia (Deep Ellum): large one-topping for $10.99 (pickup only)

Rocco's Uptown: Personal pizzas for $5 all day

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories