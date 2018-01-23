National Pie Day: Norma's Cafe has free pie for you

Photo: Norma's Cafe Facebook

For the ninth year in a row, Norma's Cafe wants to satisfy your sweet tooth Tuesday with a slice of pie...on the house.

If you visit any of their five locations in North Texas from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. you snag one of these if you dine-in. Best part is, no purchase is necessary and of course, don't be greedy, one slice per customer.

Choose from chocolate, lemon, coconut, Oreo and chocolate peanut butter pie while supplies last.

Grab your friends and indulge today, you deserve it!

